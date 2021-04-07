The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,356.29 ($69.98).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Rachel Downey purchased 410 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

LON BKG traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,585 ($59.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,483. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,646 ($47.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,374.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,429.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.