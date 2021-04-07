The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,107.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,001.32. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.03 and a 52 week high of $1,256.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

