The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $17.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $17.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. 157,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

