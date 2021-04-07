The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

SCHW opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

