The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of TCS opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

