The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €105.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

