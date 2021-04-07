The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €21.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.91 ($22.25).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC opened at €22.64 ($26.64) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.74.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.