The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after acquiring an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.27.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

