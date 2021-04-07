The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 86.7% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

