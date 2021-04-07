The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,732 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $129,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

