The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.80

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.80 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 493107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.20 ($1.24).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.10.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

