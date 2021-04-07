The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $492,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

TD opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

