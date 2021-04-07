Thomasville National Bank Buys 3,828 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. 17,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

