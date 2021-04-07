Thomasville National Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.90. 23,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.