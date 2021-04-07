Thomasville National Bank Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up about 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Kellogg by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kellogg by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 723,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 332,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.