Thomasville National Bank Purchases 228 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.54 and a 1-year high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

