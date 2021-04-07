Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. 31,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,819.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

