Tony West Sells 6,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

