Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$99.88.

TIH stock opened at C$100.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$60.99 and a 52-week high of C$100.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

