Totally’s (TLY) “Under review” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON TLY opened at GBX 31.20 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. Totally has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.07. The stock has a market cap of £56.84 million and a P/E ratio of -155.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Totally’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,250 ($9,472.17).

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

