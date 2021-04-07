Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,483 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,211% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $115.34 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

