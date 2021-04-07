Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.00.

TT opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

