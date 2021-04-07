TRAXIA (TM2) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $219,124.08 and approximately $2,282.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00259925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00736596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.15 or 1.00824818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

TRAXIA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

