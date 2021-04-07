Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TREX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.74. 557,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,177. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

