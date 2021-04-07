Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.76

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.76 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 183.20 ($2.39). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.39), with a volume of 4,148,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

