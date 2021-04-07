TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys Shares of 901 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $255.17 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $204.94.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.