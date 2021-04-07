TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $142,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

