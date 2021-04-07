TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $235,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 467,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $233,562,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $544.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.03 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

