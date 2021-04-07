TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $74,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

