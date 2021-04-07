TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $74,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
