TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 434 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

