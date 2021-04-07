tru Independence LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

