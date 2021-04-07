tru Independence LLC Buys 1,646 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 600.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

