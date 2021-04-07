Truist Financial Corp Buys 6,601 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 231,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

