Truist Financial Corp Sells 21,243 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

