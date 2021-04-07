Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $72.71 and last traded at $73.08. Approximately 9,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 432,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Specifically, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at $45,613,676.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,745,514 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

