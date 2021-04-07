Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $613.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

