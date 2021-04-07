Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $306,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $17,179,000.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

