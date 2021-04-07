Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Semtech by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Semtech by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,096 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.