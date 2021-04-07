Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,477,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,529,072. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

