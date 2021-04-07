U Network Price Hits $0.0015 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $1.34 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

