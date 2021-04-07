UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 85,716 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of ResMed worth $170,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $196.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

