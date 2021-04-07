UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $137.86 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.91% of Extra Space Storage worth $137,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.