UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $143.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $143,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

