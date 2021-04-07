UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 38,807 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $165,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,207,000 after purchasing an additional 157,341 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

SYY opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.