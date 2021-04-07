UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €130.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €124.75 ($146.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €113.33 and its 200 day moving average is €105.71. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

