UBS Group Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
Shares of GIL opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
