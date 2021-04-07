UBS Group Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of GIL opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

