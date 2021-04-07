Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$12.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.79. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.36.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.6894137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

