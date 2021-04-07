UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:UNF traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.54. 45,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,601. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

