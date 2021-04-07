United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

