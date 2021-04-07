United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 73,861 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

